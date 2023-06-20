LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $50.44 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $50.44 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 908,594,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,144,398 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

