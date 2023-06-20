Loop Capital Cuts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $103.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after buying an additional 1,004,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.