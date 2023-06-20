LTC Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,438.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Barclays lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Featured Articles

