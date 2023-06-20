Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.82 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and approximately $89,133.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,933.56 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000552 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,903.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

