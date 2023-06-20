Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.