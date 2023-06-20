Mammoth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.61 or 0.99877377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.