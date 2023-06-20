Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.38. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MLFNF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

