Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 200,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 667,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,057. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
