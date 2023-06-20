Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 200,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 667,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,057. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 881,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.