Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.