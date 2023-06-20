Mark Dodds Sells 9,008 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $540,182.24.

New Relic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.