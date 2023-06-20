Mark Dodds Sells 9,008 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $540,182.24.
New Relic Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.