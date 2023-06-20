Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,337.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,344.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

