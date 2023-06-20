Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 37,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. The stock had a trading volume of 912,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.