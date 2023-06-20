Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 84,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

