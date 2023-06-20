Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

