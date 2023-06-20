Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 6,883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,600.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.