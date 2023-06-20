Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 815 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 290,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,405. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.