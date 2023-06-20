Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,878,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 735.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.75. 870,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

