Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $8,015,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 239,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

