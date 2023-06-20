McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 496,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

