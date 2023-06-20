McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.08. 117,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

