Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.52

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $13.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,276,040 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

