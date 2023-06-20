Metahero (HERO) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.66 million and $277,168.10 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003373 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

