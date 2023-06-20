Metars Genesis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106,956.81 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $88.53 million and $106,956.81 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.32311041 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $105,118.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

