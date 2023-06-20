MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Shares Up 1.1%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.
