Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

