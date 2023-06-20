Mina Market Cap Hits $414.58 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $414.58 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,044,713,693 coins and its circulating supply is 920,687,303 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,044,340,732.8400393 with 920,121,509.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.42998404 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,557,663.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

