Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.96. The stock had a trading volume of 176,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.76 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.