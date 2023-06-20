Monero Price Tops $140.78 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Monero has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $60.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.78 or 0.00525014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,814.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00284426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00395039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,294,596 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

