Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $168.73 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,431,100 coins and its circulating supply is 661,849,230 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.