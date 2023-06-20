Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00018444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,844,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,955 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

