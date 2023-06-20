Morgan Stanley Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

