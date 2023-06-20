My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 104,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,278. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.