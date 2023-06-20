My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 915,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.