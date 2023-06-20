My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 398,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

