My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.72. 147,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,867. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $251.48 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.