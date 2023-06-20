My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ASML by 47.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $9.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.87. 353,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,460. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

