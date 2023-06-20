My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,553 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 691,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

