My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

CTAS traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.30. 127,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.89 and its 200 day moving average is $453.08. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $497.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

