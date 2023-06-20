My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.