Nano Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $89.00 million and $1.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00495269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00385618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.