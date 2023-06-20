Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.60 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
