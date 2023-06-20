Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.60 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

