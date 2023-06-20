Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $115.45 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,733.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00284685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00498072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00386170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,752,915,387 coins and its circulating supply is 41,170,132,512 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

