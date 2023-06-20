NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NTWK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

