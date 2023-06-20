New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

