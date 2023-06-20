New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

See Also

