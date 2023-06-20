New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
EDU stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $46.74.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
