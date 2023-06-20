NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

