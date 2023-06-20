Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Shares Up 3.6%

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 134,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nicola Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The company has a market cap of C$46.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Nicola Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.