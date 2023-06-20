NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 4,099,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,835. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

