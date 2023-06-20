NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,940. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

