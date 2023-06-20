Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176.10 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 176.90 ($2.26). 428,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 559,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.10 ($2.27).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.90 ($6,346.64). Insiders own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.